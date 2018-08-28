Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Norton, Mass.

Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 7,342. Par: 71.

Purse: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1,620,000.

Television: Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won The Northern Trust.

Notes: Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will make three of his four wild-card picks after the tournament. … European Tour players in the field cannot count any world ranking points from this event to the Ryder Cup standings. … This is the second of four FedEx Cup playoffs events, culminating with the Tour Championship. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup advance to the third playoff event next week outside Philadelphia. … Rickie Fowler is taking another week off to rest an oblique injury. He is No. 22 in the standings and could fall out of the top 30. … Rory McIlroy makes his first playoff event appearance this year. … Tiger Woods fell five spots in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 25. He won at the TPC Boston in 2006 and was runner-up in 2004 and 2007. … Brooks Koepka has another shot at replacing Dustin Johnson at No. 1 in the world. Koepka trails by a narrow margin. … After this year, The Northern Trust will alternate years between Liberty National in New Jersey and the TPC Boston. … The tournament began in 2003 and was run by the Tiger Woods Foundation. … Jordan Spieth tied for 25th last week and moved up 10 spots to No. 33. He has never missed the Tour Championship in his previous five years on tour.

Next week: BMW Championship.

LPGA TOUR

CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC

Site: Portland, Ore.

Course: Columbia Edgewater CC. Yardage: 6,476. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.3 million. Winner’s share: $195,000.

Television: Thursday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stacy Lewis.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last week: Brooke Henderson won the CP Women’s Canadian Open.

Notes: Lewis won a year ago after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and donated her earnings to relief efforts. … Brooke Henderson moved back into the top 10 in the world ranking at No. 8. … Henderson needs one more victory to match Sandra Post as most among Canadian players. Post won eight times. … Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world, are taking the week off. … This is the final LPGA Tour event in the United States until the season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 15-18 in Naples, Florida. … Seven players, led by Jutanugarn, have a scoring average under 70. … Henderson has won in Portland two of the past three years. … The tournament dates to 1992 when Nancy Lopez was the inaugural winner.

Next tournament: Evian Championship on Sept. 13-16.

WEB.COM TOUR

DAP CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Beechwood, Ohio.

Course: Canterbury GC. Yardage: 6,976. Par: 70.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nicholas Lindheim.

Last week: Robert Streb won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open.

Notes: Streb beat Peter Malnati in a playoff to win in Ohio, assuring both a top 25 finish on the Web.com Tour Finals money list to secure a PGA Tour card for next year. Cameron Davis of Australia finished third last week and will earn a card. … This is the second of four Finals events for 25 players to earn full PGA Tour cards for next year. … Canterbury has hosted two U.S. Opens, a PGA Championship and two U.S. Amateurs. This is where Jack Nicklaus won the PGA in 1973 to set the record for most majors. His 14th (including two U.S. Amateurs) broke the record held by Bobby Jones, and his 12th professional major broke the record held by Walter Hagen. … The club has made T-shirts with a quote from Sam Snead, “I’d rather face a rattlesnake than a downhill 2-footer at Canterbury.”

Next tournament: Albertson’s Boise Open on Sept. 13-16.

EUROPEAN TOUR

MADE IN DENMARK

Site: Aarhus, Denmark.

Course: Silkeborg Ry GC. Yardage: 6,975. Par: 72.

Purse: 1.5 million euros. Winner’s share: 250,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Julian Suri.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Andrea Pavan won the Czech Masters.

Notes: This is the final week to try to qualify for one of eight automatic spots on the European Ryder Cup team, four from a money list and four from world ranking points earned over the last year. … Ranking points from the FedEx Cup playoff event on the PGA Tour will not count. … Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark is poised to claim the final spot for Europe from the ranking points, especially after Ian Poulter, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Paul Casey failed to make any inroads with big world ranking points at The Northern Trust. … Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick are in the field and both could move into one of the four spots on the money list, but they would have to win and it would depend on how Olesen fares. … Thomas Bjorn makes his four captain’s picks on Wednesday. … The field also includes John Daly, who shared the lead after the first round in the Czech Masters until sliding to a tie for 59th.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Canyon Meadows Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,086. Par: 70.

Purse: $2.35 million. Winner’s share: $352,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, TBD; Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Scott McCarron.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic.

Notes: Kevin Sutherland now has a 59 and a 60 on the PGA Tour Champions. He didn’t win either tournament. … Jimenez moved to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup with his tie for third at the Boeing Classic. He is the only two-time major winner on the senior circuit this year. .. Bernhard Langer has not won since the Insperity Invitational in May. … Tim Petrovic became the ninth players to surpass $1 million earnings this year on the PGA Tour Champions. … Scott McCarron last year had his lowest 54-hole score on the PGA Tour Champions by winning the Shaw Charity Classic at 194. … He missed only eight greens in regulation.

Next tournament: Ally Challenge on Sept. 14-16.

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Hyun-Woo Ryu. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Cordon Golf Open, Golf Blue Green de Pleneuf Val Andre, Pleneuf, France. Defending champion: Birgir Hafthorsson. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour China: Suzhou Championship, Jinji Lake GC, Shuzhou, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf-Selborne, Selborne Park GC, Pennington, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korean Tour: DGB Financial Group Daegu Geyongbuk Open, Famihalls GC, Chilgok, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyung-seok Seo. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

Staysure Tour: Travis Perkins Masters, Woburn GC, Buckinghamshire, England. Defending champion: Philip Golding. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: Sioux Falls Great Life Challenge, Willow Run GC, Sioux Falls, S.D. Defending champion: Celine Boutier. Online: www.symetratour.com

International Golf Federation: Women’s World Amateur Team, Carton House GC, Kildare, Ireland. Defending champion: South Korea. Online: www.igfgolf.org

Korean LPGA: Hanwha Classic, Jade Palace GC. Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji Hyun Oh. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Golf 5 Ladies Pro Golf, Golf 5 Country (Suzanami Course), Gifu, Japan. Defending champion: Onnarin Sattayabanphot. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

