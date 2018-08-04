Listen Live Sports

Gulf Coast League

August 4, 2018
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals (Cardinals) 26 11 .703
Astros (Astros) 20 18 .526
Mets (Mets) 20 18 .526
Nationals (Nationals) 15 22 .405 11
Marlins (Marlins) 13 25 .342 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies East (Phillies) 21 15 .583
Tigers East (Tigers) 16 18 .471 4
Braves (Braves) 15 19 .441 5
Yankees East (Yankees) 13 23 .361 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Tigers West (Tigers) 25 11 .694
Phillies West (Phillies) 19 17 .528 6
Yankees West (Yankees) 17 19 .472 8
Pirates (Pirates) 17 19 .472 8
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 17 19 .472 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 23 15 .605
Red Sox (Red Sox) 22 16 .579 1
Rays (Rays) 21 17 .553 2
Orioles (Orioles) 10 28 .263 13

Saturday’s Games

Tigers East at Braves, 10 a.m.

Braves at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Mets at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Rays at Orioles, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Yankees East, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Phillies East, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Mets, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Monday’s Games

Blue Jays at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

Braves at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Mets at Cardinals, 12 p.m.

Nationals at Astros, 12 p.m.

Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Tigers East at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Phillies West, 12 p.m.

