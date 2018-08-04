Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|20
|18
|.526
|6½
|Mets (Mets)
|20
|18
|.526
|6½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|15
|22
|.405
|11
|Marlins (Marlins)
|13
|25
|.342
|13½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Braves (Braves)
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|13
|23
|.361
|8
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|19
|17
|.528
|6
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|Pirates (Pirates)
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Twins (Twins)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Rays (Rays)
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Orioles (Orioles)
|10
|28
|.263
|13
___
Tigers East at Braves, 10 a.m.
Braves at Tigers East, 10 a.m.
Cardinals at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Mets at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Pirates at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Rays at Orioles, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Yankees East, 10 a.m.
Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Phillies East, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Mets, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Tigers West, 12 p.m.
Braves at Pirates, 12 p.m.
Mets at Cardinals, 12 p.m.
Nationals at Astros, 12 p.m.
Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.
Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.
Tigers East at Yankees West, 12 p.m.
Yankees East at Phillies West, 12 p.m.
