Gulf Coast League

August 28, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals (Cardinals) 40 16 .714
Astros (Astros) 27 28 .491 12½
Marlins (Marlins) 25 31 .446 15
Mets (Mets) 24 31 .436 15½
Nationals (Nationals) 23 33 .411 17
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies East (Phillies) 30 24 .556
Tigers East (Tigers) 26 28 .481 4
Braves (Braves) 22 32 .407 8
Yankees East (Yankees) 19 35 .352 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Tigers West (Tigers) 37 16 .698
Phillies West (Phillies) 30 24 .556
Pirates (Pirates) 27 25 .519
Yankees West (Yankees) 25 27 .481 11½
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 24 29 .453 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Red Sox (Red Sox) 33 22 .600
Rays (Rays) 33 23 .589 ½
Twins (Twins) 32 24 .571
Orioles (Orioles) 13 42 .236 20

___

Monday’s Games

Tigers West 1, Cardinals 0

Tuesday’s Games

Tigers West at Cardinals, 12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, 12 p.m.

