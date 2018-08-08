Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hall of Famer Favre visits Clemson, speaks to players

August 8, 2018 9:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson got another five-star quarterback on campus — Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

Favre spent Wednesday visiting the Tigers, speaking with players and watching practice.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he and Favre had recently become friendly and when Swinney asked Favre to visit, the one-time Green Bay Super Bowl champion accepted.

Favre surprised the players in their morning meeting, then spent time talking to them about life, the game and his 20-year NFL career.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Swinney said Favre’s message to the Tigers was to enjoy their time on campus and embrace the present because life flies by quickly.

Favre stayed around for Clemson’s practice, the team’s first in full pads.

Swinney said Favre enjoyed his time with the Tigers and the players appreciated meeting him.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington