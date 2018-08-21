Listen Live Sports

Hall of Famer Lieberman wins BIG3 Coach of the Year

August 21, 2018 8:09 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman has been voted BIG3 Coach of the Year after leading her team to the league’s best record and a spot in the championship game in her first season.

Lieberman’s team, Power, was the big winner in the awards announced Tuesday, with Corey Maggette earning league MVP honors and Chris “Birdman” Andersen taking Defensive Player of the Year.

Lieberman led Power to a 7-1 record during the regular season in the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players. The former assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings and head coach of the Texas Legends of the G League was hired in March to replace Clyde Drexler after he became league commissioner.

Power will play for the championship Friday night in Brooklyn against 3’s Company in a game that will air on Fox.

