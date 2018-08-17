Listen Live Sports

Hammer, Hovland set up semifinal match at US Amateur

August 17, 2018 10:21 pm
 
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Texas teen Cole Hammer and Norway’s Viktor Hovland advanced Friday at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Amateur to set up a semifinal match.

Hammer, the 18-year-old Houston player headed to the University of Texas this fall, beat England’s Alex Fitzpatrick 3 and 2. Hammer has won 13 straight matches, including his Western Amateur victory.

Hovland, a junior at Oklahoma State, had his second straight 7-and-6 victory, routing Austin Squires of Union, Kentucky.

UCLA sophomore Devon Bling of Ridgecrest and Stanford senior Isaiah Salinda of South San Francisco will meet in an all-California match in the other semifinal. Bling beat Davis Riley of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 1 up, and Salinda edged Will Gordon of Davidson, North Carolina, 2 and 1.

