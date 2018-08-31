Listen Live Sports

Hannover holds Borussia Dortmund to 0-0 in Bundesliga

August 31, 2018 4:29 pm
 
HANNOVER, Germany (AP) — Hannover held visiting Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga’s first scoreless draw of the season to start the second round on Friday.

The home side dominated possession but Dortmund went closest in the first half. Marco Reus twice gave Hannover a scare before the break, Michael Esser’s outstretched leg saving his first effort while the crossbar denied his second minutes later.

Bobby Wood went close for Hannover after the break, before Maximilian Philipp struck the post for Dortmund.

American midfielder Christian Pulisic was ruled out beforehand with what Dortmund said were “muscular problems.”

Former Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, who joined Dortmund on Tuesday, was not named in the squad.

