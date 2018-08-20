Listen Live Sports

Harbaugh: Patterson will start at QB for Michigan vs Irish

August 20, 2018 2:25 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 14 Michigan will start quarterback Shea Patterson in the season opener at No. 12 Notre Dame.

Coach Jim Harbaugh made the announcement Monday. He had earlier said Patterson was simply one of four quarterbacks competing to take the first snap, along with Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton.

Most expected the decision to start the experienced Patterson, who appealed to the NCAA to play this season after transferring from Mississippi. He threw for 3,000-plus yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 10 starts at Ole Miss.

Peters started four games last season with uneven results. McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, and Milton, a true freshman, haven’t taken a snap in college.

