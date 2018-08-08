Listen Live Sports

Harlem Globetrotter makes trick shot from airplane

August 8, 2018 11:59 am
 
Talk about hang time.

Harlem Globetrotters star Bull Bullard has made a trick basketball shot from an airplane.

Sitting behind the pilot in a two-person Super Cub, Bullard leaned out the doorless plane and dropped a shot at a hoop set up on a landing strip at the Woodbine Airport in New Jersey as they flew over at about 70 mph.

Known for their on-court trickery with a basketball, Bull’s shot was the first by a Globetrotter from an airplane.

