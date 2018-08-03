Hawks sign C Alex Len, who spent last 5 years with Suns

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed center Alex Len.

The 7-foot-1 Ukrainian was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft by Phoenix, but he didn’t make much of an impact in five years with the Suns. This past season, he averaged 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 69 games, including 13 starts.

Len’s best showing with the Suns came in 2015-16, when he started 46 games while averaging 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The signing of Len gives the rebuilding Hawks additional depth at center with Dewayne Dedmon and Miles Plumlee.

