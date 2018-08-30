Hawks sign veteran forward Thomas Robinson

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Thomas Robinson, who last appeared in the NBA in the 2016-17 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 27-year-old Robinson spent last season in Russia.

Robinson played in college at Kansas and was the No. 5 overall pick by Sacramento in the 2012 draft. He has played in 313 career games in five seasons with the Kings, Houston, Portland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and the Lakers. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 48 games, including one start, with the Lakers in 2016-17.

In a similar move this month, the Hawks signed center Alex Len, the 7-foot-1 Ukrainian who was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft by Phoenix, but he made little impact in five years with the Suns.

