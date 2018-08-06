Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hospital: Niki Lauda recovering well after lung transplant

August 6, 2018 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VIENNA (AP) — The Vienna hospital where Niki Lauda underwent a lung transplant last week says the three-time Formula One champion is breathing without assistance and his condition is improving.

The 69-year-old Austrian received a new lung last Thursday after what the Vienna General Hospital has called a “serious lung illness.”

The hospital says Lauda was fully conscious 24 hours after the operation and is making “very satisfactory” progress and “all organs are functioning well.”

Lauda won the Formula One title in 1975, 1977 and 1984. He suffered serious burns in a crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 and has twice undergone kidney transplants.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Lauda was appointed as the Mercedes team’s non-executive chairman in 2012 and was involved in signing Lewis Hamilton.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington