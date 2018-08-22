Listen Live Sports

IAAF’s Bubka cleared by investigation into payment

August 22, 2018 12:50 pm
 
MONACO (AP) — Track and field’s main anti-corruption body says it has cleared IAAF senior vice-president Sergei Bubka after he was accused of making a suspicious money transfer.

French newspaper Le Monde reported last year that Bubka had transferred funds in 2009 to a company linked to then-IAAF treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev, who was later banned from athletics for life over blackmail and corruption accusations.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says it “concluded, based on the information currently available to it, that there is no prima facie case of a breach of the applicable IAAF rules.”

Bubka was an Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder before becoming a key player in sports politics. He is head of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

