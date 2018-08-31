Listen Live Sports

Idaho State shuts down Western State 45-10 in home opener

August 31, 2018 11:47 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — James Madison ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Brown had a pick-6 and Idaho State dominated Division II Western State (Colo.) 45-10 in Friday night’s season opener.

Tanner Gueller threw a 20-yard TD pass to his brother, Mitch, and the Bengals led 31-3 at halftime after amassing 268 first-half yards to the Mountaineers’ 34.

Led by linebacker Paea Moala’s 13 tackles, the Bengals held Western State to 135 total yards and had a 29-7 first-down advantage. Madison keyed Idaho State’s 234-yard rushing attack while Tanner Gueller was 17 of 27 for 213 of Idaho State’s 245 passing yards with an interception.

Madison’s 10-yard TD run capped Idaho State’s opening drive and he later scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards.

Cameron Shumway was 12 of 26 for 87 yards passing with the interception and a 28-yard TD pass to Kai Emmsley. Linebacker Desmond Marfizo had a career-high 13 tackles.

