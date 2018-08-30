Listen Live Sports

Indiana State routs Quincy to snap 14-game skid

August 30, 2018 10:31 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State piled up 339 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and cruised to a 49-0 victory over Division II Quincy University in the opener for both teams Thursday night.

The win snapped the Sycamores’ 14-game losing streak dating to 2016. ISU was 0-11 last season.

Junior college transfer Jalil Kilpatrick ran for 69 yards and a score on 15 carries and completed 8 of 13 passes for 84 yards. Titus McCoy ran 10 times for 81 yards and a TD. Ja’Quan Keys picked up 80 yards and two scores on 13 carries, and Christian Covington added 10 rushes for 64 yards and a two TDs. Dakota Caton capped the scoring for the Sycamores with a 71-yard punt return TD with 5:06 left.

The Hawks fell to 2-20 all-time against FBS. One of their wins was a 26-20 overtime win over Indiana State in 2009.

Freshman Tionne Harris debuted at quarterback for Quincy. Harris, the first freshman to start a season opener for the Hawks since 2008, completed 4 of 10 passes for 29 yards. The Hawks managed just 81 yards on the ground on 37 carries.

