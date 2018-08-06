Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 10, Twins 0

August 6, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
a-Adrianza ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
b-Field ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Sano 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .215
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Cave cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Wilson c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .165
Totals 30 0 3 0 3 13
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .295
Brantley lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .296
1-Davis pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .253
Ramirez 3b 1 0 0 1 2 0 .300
2-Gonzalez pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .307
Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 4 0 1 .233
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252
Martin cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .222
R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .162
Guyer rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .208
Totals 32 10 11 10 6 5
Minnesota 000 000 000— 0 3 1
Cleveland 200 401 30x—10 11 0

a-struck out for Mauer in the 8th. b-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 7th. 2-ran for Ramirez in the 7th.

E_Polanco (4). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco (7), R.Perez (5). HR_Alonso (19), off Gibson; Guyer (6), off Gibson; Kipnis (11), off Belisle; Encarnacion (25), off Belisle. RBIs_Ramirez (83), Encarnacion 4 (80), Alonso (65), Kipnis (45), R.Perez (8), Guyer 2 (22). SB_Forsythe (3), Lindor (17), Brantley (7). SF_Ramirez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Mauer, Kepler); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Encarnacion). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 6.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Morrison, Encarnacion, Brantley. GIDP_R.Perez, Guyer.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Forsythe, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 5-9 5 7 6 4 3 3 95 3.60
Belisle 2 3 4 4 3 2 48 7.71
Garver 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 11-6 6 3 0 0 3 11 112 2.25
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.42
O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.53
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.93

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:52. A_18,620 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington