Indians 10, Twins 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|a-Adrianza ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|b-Field ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Morrison dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Sano 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.215
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Cave cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Wilson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|1-Davis pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Ramirez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|2-Gonzalez pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.233
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.162
|Guyer rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|32
|10
|11
|10
|6
|5
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|200
|401
|30x—10
|11
|0
a-struck out for Mauer in the 8th. b-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 7th. 2-ran for Ramirez in the 7th.
E_Polanco (4). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco (7), R.Perez (5). HR_Alonso (19), off Gibson; Guyer (6), off Gibson; Kipnis (11), off Belisle; Encarnacion (25), off Belisle. RBIs_Ramirez (83), Encarnacion 4 (80), Alonso (65), Kipnis (45), R.Perez (8), Guyer 2 (22). SB_Forsythe (3), Lindor (17), Brantley (7). SF_Ramirez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Mauer, Kepler); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Encarnacion). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Morrison, Encarnacion, Brantley. GIDP_R.Perez, Guyer.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Forsythe, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 5-9
|5
|7
|6
|4
|3
|3
|95
|3.60
|Belisle
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|48
|7.71
|Garver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 11-6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|11
|112
|2.25
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.42
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.53
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.93
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:52. A_18,620 (35,225).
