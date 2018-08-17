Indians 2, Orioles 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Mancini lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .237 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .164 Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .245 1-Gentry pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Beckham ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Joseph c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .215 Totals 32 1 4 1 3 9

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Brantley lf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .301 Ramirez 3b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .303 Diaz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .500 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Totals 27 2 6 2 4 3

Baltimore 000 000 010—1 4 0 Cleveland 200 000 00x—2 6 1

1-ran for Nunez in the 9th.

E_Ramirez (7). LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 6. HR_Ramirez (37), off Hess. RBIs_Mancini (40), Ramirez 2 (91). SB_Gentry (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Rickard 4); Cleveland 3 (Alonso 3). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Davis, Villar. GIDP_Lindor, Alonso.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis, Beckham), (Beckham, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 2-7 6 5 2 2 4 3 97 5.95 Castro 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.75 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 15-6 7 3 0 0 1 6 116 3.33 Miller, H, 7 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 23 3.60 Cimber, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.67 C.Allen, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.98

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1. HBP_Hess (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:39. A_28,264 (35,225).

