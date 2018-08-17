Indians 2, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|1-Gentry pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Brantley lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.301
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.303
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Guyer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|4
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|00x—2
|6
|1
1-ran for Nunez in the 9th.
E_Ramirez (7). LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 6. HR_Ramirez (37), off Hess. RBIs_Mancini (40), Ramirez 2 (91). SB_Gentry (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Rickard 4); Cleveland 3 (Alonso 3). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Davis, Villar. GIDP_Lindor, Alonso.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis, Beckham), (Beckham, Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 2-7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|97
|5.95
|Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.75
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 15-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|116
|3.33
|Miller, H, 7
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|3.60
|Cimber, H, 9
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.67
|C.Allen, S, 24-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.98
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1. HBP_Hess (Ramirez).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:39. A_28,264 (35,225).
