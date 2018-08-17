Indians 2, Orioles 1

Baltimore Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 1 1 0 Mancini lf 4 0 1 1 J.Rmirz 3b 2 1 1 2 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Gentry pr 0 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Joseph c 2 1 0 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0 Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 27 2 6 2

Baltimore 000 000 010—1 Cleveland 200 000 00x—2

E_J.Ramirez (7). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 6. HR_J.Ramirez (37). SB_Gentry (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Hess L,2-7 6 5 2 2 4 3 Castro 2 1 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Carrasco W,15-6 7 3 0 0 1 6 Miller H,7 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 Cimber H,9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Allen S,24-27 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Hess (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:39. A_28,264 (35,225).

