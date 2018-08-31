Indians 3, Rays 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .295 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Bauers rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .201 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Sucre c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .201 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Moore c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Totals 28 0 2 0 2 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .286 Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .303 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Encarnacion dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .236 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257 G.Allen cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .243 Totals 27 3 4 2 2 7

Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 2 0 Cleveland 000 000 12x—3 4 0

a-struck out for Sucre in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 3. HR_Encarnacion (29), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brantley (70), Encarnacion (92). SB_Lindor 2 (22), Cabrera (1), G.Allen (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Cron); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 2.

Advertisement

GIDP_Pham, Cabrera.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Adames, Cron); Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Alonso).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 1-4 7 2 1 1 1 6 79 3.95 Stanek 1 2 2 2 1 1 23 2.77 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 17-7 7 2 0 0 2 8 109 2.80 C.Allen, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.53 Hand, S, 31-36 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.61

HBP_Glasnow (G.Allen). WP_Stanek 2.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:18. A_25,639 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.