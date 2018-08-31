Indians 3, Rays 0

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 1 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 1 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1 Bauers rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 2 1 1 0 Ad.More c 0 0 0 0 Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 27 3 4 2

Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 Cleveland 000 000 12x—3

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 3. HR_Encarnacion (29). SB_Lindor 2 (22), M.Cabrera (1), G.Allen (14).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow L,1-4 7 2 1 1 1 6 Stanek 1 2 2 2 1 1 Cleveland Kluber W,17-7 7 2 0 0 2 8 Allen H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hand S,31-36 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Glasnow (Allen). WP_Stanek 2.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:18. A_25,639 (35,225).

