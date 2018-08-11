Listen Live Sports

Indians 3, White Sox 1

August 11, 2018 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 4 1 3 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Palka dh 3 0 0 0
M.Cbrra dh 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0
Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 1 1 1
G.Allen cf 4 0 1 1 LaMarre cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 30 1 3 1
Cleveland 000 012 000—3
Chicago 001 000 000—1

E_A.Garcia (2), Narvaez (6), LaMarre (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Brantley (28), Kipnis (20). HR_Brantley (13), J.Ramirez (34), Moncada (15). SB_R.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer W,12-6 6 1-3 2 1 1 0 8
Hand H,7 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3
Allen S,22-25 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Shields L,4-14 7 7 3 2 0 4
Avilan 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Gomez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Avilan (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:53. A_28,061 (40,615).

