Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 3, White Sox 1

August 11, 2018 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Brantley lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .297
Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .298
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .220
Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .161
G.Allen cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Totals 36 3 9 3 0 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Delmonico lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Sanchez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Palka dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Moncada 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .220
LaMarre cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Totals 30 1 3 1 2 12
Cleveland 000 012 000—3 9 0
Chicago 001 000 000—1 3 3

E_Garcia (2), Narvaez (6), LaMarre (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Brantley (28), Kipnis (20). HR_Brantley (13), off Shields; Ramirez (34), off Shields; Moncada (15), off Bauer. RBIs_Brantley (62), Ramirez (84), G.Allen (6), Moncada (46). SB_Perez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Cabrera, Guyer 3); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Chicago 0 for 2.

Advertisement
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 12-6 6 1-3 2 1 1 0 8 102 2.22
Hand, H, 7 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 29 2.73
C.Allen, S, 22-25 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.28
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields, L, 4-14 7 7 3 2 0 4 94 4.41
Avilan 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 29 3.63
Gomez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 3-0. HBP_Avilan (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

T_2:53. A_28,061 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington