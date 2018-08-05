Indians 4, Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .210 Young Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .235 a-Upton ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .256 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .271 Simmons ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .304 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Arcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Cowart lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .091 Marte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Briceno c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .279 Totals 38 3 11 3 1 9

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Brantley lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .293 Ramirez 3b 2 1 1 3 2 0 .300 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 1-Guyer pr-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .206 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .219 Perez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .157 Martin cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Totals 28 4 7 4 4 5

Los Angeles 000 020 001—3 11 1 Cleveland 300 001 00x—4 7 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Young Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

E_Simmons (8), Martin (3). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Ohtani (14), Lindor (36), Kipnis (19). 3B_Calhoun (2). HR_Ramirez (33), off McGuire. RBIs_Calhoun (42), Ohtani (29), Simmons (50), Ramirez 3 (82), Kipnis (44). SB_Cowart (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Simmons, Fletcher 2, Cowart 2, Briceno); Cleveland 2 (Martin 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Brantley. GIDP_Encarnacion, Martin.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Marte, Fletcher, Arcia), (Fletcher, Simmons, Arcia).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McGuire, L, 0-2 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 25 7.11 Cole 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 48 1.72 Alvarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.89 Bedrosian 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.47 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.31 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.27 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 6-2 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 7 94 4.58 Cimber, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.48 Miller, H, 6 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.02 Allen, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.27 Hand, S, 27-32 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 2.92

Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 3-0, Cimber 1-0, Miller 1-0, Allen 3-0. HBP_McGuire 2 (Encarnacion,Kipnis), Cimber (Briceno), Miller (Ohtani). WP_McGuire, Hand.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Joe West.

T_3:06. A_28,993 (35,225).

