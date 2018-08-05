Indians 4, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Young Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|a-Upton ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Arcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Cowart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Briceno c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|1
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.300
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|1-Guyer pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|001—3
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|001
|00x—4
|7
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Young Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.
E_Simmons (8), Martin (3). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Ohtani (14), Lindor (36), Kipnis (19). 3B_Calhoun (2). HR_Ramirez (33), off McGuire. RBIs_Calhoun (42), Ohtani (29), Simmons (50), Ramirez 3 (82), Kipnis (44). SB_Cowart (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Simmons, Fletcher 2, Cowart 2, Briceno); Cleveland 2 (Martin 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Brantley. GIDP_Encarnacion, Martin.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Marte, Fletcher, Arcia), (Fletcher, Simmons, Arcia).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McGuire, L, 0-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|25
|7.11
|Cole
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|1.72
|Alvarez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.89
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.47
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.31
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.27
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 6-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|94
|4.58
|Cimber, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.48
|Miller, H, 6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.02
|Allen, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.27
|Hand, S, 27-32
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.92
Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 3-0, Cimber 1-0, Miller 1-0, Allen 3-0. HBP_McGuire 2 (Encarnacion,Kipnis), Cimber (Briceno), Miller (Ohtani). WP_McGuire, Hand.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Joe West.
T_3:06. A_28,993 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.