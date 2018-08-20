Indians 5, Red Sox 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Brantley lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .302 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .371 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Cabrera rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .262 Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221 Gomes c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .244 G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Totals 34 5 7 5 1 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .344 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .298 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .257 Martinez dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .332 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 3 0 0 .281 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 a-Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 b-Pearce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Swihart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .221 Totals 39 4 13 4 3 8

Cleveland 000 012 200—5 7 0 Boston 210 000 001—4 13 0

a-flied out for Holt in the 8th. b-doubled for Leon in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B_Betts (37), Martinez (34), Bradley Jr. (23), Pearce (12). HR_Cabrera (5), off Porcello; Brantley (14), off Porcello; G.Allen (2), off Porcello. RBIs_Brantley 2 (67), Cabrera (25), G.Allen 2 (10), Benintendi (71), Bogaerts 3 (77). CS_Holt (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Gomes 2); Boston 4 (Moreland, Bogaerts, Kinsler, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Boston 4 for 10.

Advertisement

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 16-6 6 1-3 9 3 3 1 6 108 2.74 Perez, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 1.33 Cimber, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.56 Hand, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.65 C.Allen, S, 25-28 1 2 1 1 1 0 28 4.08 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 15-6 7 6 5 5 1 6 107 4.14 Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.11 Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01. A_37,274 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.