Indians 5, Red Sox 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.371
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Cabrera rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Guyer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|G.Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|1
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.344
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.298
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.281
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|a-Nunez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|b-Pearce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Swihart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|39
|4
|13
|4
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|200—5
|7
|0
|Boston
|210
|000
|001—4
|13
|0
a-flied out for Holt in the 8th. b-doubled for Leon in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B_Betts (37), Martinez (34), Bradley Jr. (23), Pearce (12). HR_Cabrera (5), off Porcello; Brantley (14), off Porcello; G.Allen (2), off Porcello. RBIs_Brantley 2 (67), Cabrera (25), G.Allen 2 (10), Benintendi (71), Bogaerts 3 (77). CS_Holt (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Gomes 2); Boston 4 (Moreland, Bogaerts, Kinsler, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Boston 4 for 10.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 16-6
|6
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|108
|2.74
|Perez, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1.33
|Cimber, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.56
|Hand, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.65
|C.Allen, S, 25-28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|4.08
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 15-6
|7
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|107
|4.14
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.11
|Pomeranz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. WP_Porcello.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:01. A_37,274 (37,731).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.