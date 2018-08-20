Listen Live Sports

Indians 5, Red Sox 4

August 20, 2018 10:23 pm
 
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0
Brntley lf 4 1 2 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 1
J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0
Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 3
M.Cbrra rf 3 1 2 1 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 Pearce ph 1 0 1 0
Swihart c 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 39 4 13 4
Cleveland 000 012 200—5
Boston 210 000 001—4

LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B_Betts (37), J.Martinez (34), Pearce (12), Bradley Jr. (23). HR_Brantley (14), M.Cabrera (5), G.Allen (2). CS_Holt (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber W,16-6 6 1-3 9 3 3 1 6
Perez H,9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cimber H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Allen S,25-28 1 2 1 1 1 0
Boston
Porcello L,15-6 7 6 5 5 1 6
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01. A_37,274 (37,731).

