Indians 5, Twins 2

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mauer dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 E.Rsrio lf-cf 3 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 1 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 2 0 1 0 Sano 3b 4 2 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 2 1 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 Cave cf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 0 Field ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Guyer cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Adranza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 5 8 5

Minnesota 000 100 001—2 Cleveland 100 010 003—5

E_May (1), Garver (2), Cave (3). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR_Sano (8), Lindor (29). SB_Brantley (8), J.Ramirez (27). CS_J.Ramirez (5). SF_Encarnacion (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Odorizzi 4 2-3 4 2 1 2 0 May 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Magill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Rogers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hildenberger L,2-3 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 Cleveland Clevinger 7 5 1 1 1 5 Hand H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Allen W,4-4 BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:21. A_25,476 (35,225).

