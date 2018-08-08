Listen Live Sports

Indians 5, Twins 2

August 8, 2018 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 2 2 3
E.Rsrio lf-cf 3 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 1
J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 2 0 1 0
Sano 3b 4 2 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 4 0 2 1 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0
Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Garver c 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0
Cave cf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 0
Field ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Guyer cf-rf 4 1 2 0
Adranza ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 5 8 5
Minnesota 000 100 001—2
Cleveland 100 010 003—5

E_May (1), Garver (2), Cave (3). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR_Sano (8), Lindor (29). SB_Brantley (8), J.Ramirez (27). CS_J.Ramirez (5). SF_Encarnacion (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi 4 2-3 4 2 1 2 0
May 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Magill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Rogers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hildenberger L,2-3 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Cleveland
Clevinger 7 5 1 1 1 5
Hand H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Allen W,4-4 BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:21. A_25,476 (35,225).

