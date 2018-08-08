Indians 5, Twins 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Rosario lf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Sano 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .217 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Forsythe 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .229 Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Garver c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Cave cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280 a-Field ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 b-Adrianza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .297 Brantley lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .296 Ramirez 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .298 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .232 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 1-Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Gomes c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .245 Guyer cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .212 Totals 33 5 8 5 3 4

Minnesota 000 100 001—2 8 3 Cleveland 100 010 003—5 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Cave in the 8th. b-struck out for Field in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

E_Garver (2), Cave (3), May (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR_Sano (8), off Allen; Lindor (29), off Hildenberger. RBIs_Sano (31), Forsythe (16), Lindor 3 (71), Brantley (60), Encarnacion (81). SB_Brantley (8), Ramirez (27). CS_Ramirez (5). SF_Encarnacion.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Sano, Garver, Adrianza); Cleveland 4 (Encarnacion 2, Alonso, Gomes). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Cleveland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Morrison, Brantley.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 4 2-3 4 2 1 2 0 101 4.50 May 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.45 Magill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.73 Rogers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.88 Hildenberger, L, 2-3 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 18 4.50 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 7 5 1 1 1 5 95 3.38 Hand, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.87 Allen, W, 4-4, BS, 3-24 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 4.37

Inherited runners-scored_May 2-0, Rogers 1-0. WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:21. A_25,476 (35,225).

