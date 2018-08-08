Indians 5, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Rosario lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Sano 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Cave cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Field ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Adrianza ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.297
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Davis pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Guyer cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|4
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|001—2
|8
|3
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|003—5
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Cave in the 8th. b-struck out for Field in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.
E_Garver (2), Cave (3), May (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR_Sano (8), off Allen; Lindor (29), off Hildenberger. RBIs_Sano (31), Forsythe (16), Lindor 3 (71), Brantley (60), Encarnacion (81). SB_Brantley (8), Ramirez (27). CS_Ramirez (5). SF_Encarnacion.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Sano, Garver, Adrianza); Cleveland 4 (Encarnacion 2, Alonso, Gomes). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Cleveland 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Morrison, Brantley.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|101
|4.50
|May
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.45
|Magill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.73
|Rogers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.88
|Hildenberger, L, 2-3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|95
|3.38
|Hand, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.87
|Allen, W, 4-4, BS, 3-24
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|4.37
Inherited runners-scored_May 2-0, Rogers 1-0. WP_Allen.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:21. A_25,476 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.