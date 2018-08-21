Indians 6, Red Sox 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.296
|Diaz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Cabrera rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Guyer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|3
|5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Pearce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Swihart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|0
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|202
|110—6
|13
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|300—3
|5
|0
a-struck out for Leon in the 8th.
E_Kipnis (9). LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 2. 2B_Brantley (31), Cabrera (8), Allen (5), Benintendi (34), Bogaerts (37), Nunez (19). HR_Cabrera (6), off Eovaldi; Gomes (12), off Thornburg. RBIs_Brantley (68), Alonso (71), Cabrera (26), Gomes 2 (40), Allen (11), Bogaerts (78), Moreland (64), Kinsler (36). SB_Ramirez (28). SF_Alonso, Moreland.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor 2, Alonso, Gomes); Boston 2 (Betts, Moreland). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 11; Boston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Diaz 2, Kinsler. GIDP_Diaz, Martinez.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 7-2
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|82
|4.36
|Cimber, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.51
|Miller, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.27
|Hand, S, 29-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.61
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 5-5
|5
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|87
|3.81
|Kelly
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
|Workman
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|2.63
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.41
|Pomeranz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|6.12
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1, Kelly 2-2. HBP_Thornburg (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:57. A_37,188 (37,731).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.