Indians 8, Orioles 0

Baltimore Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 3 0 2 0 G.Allen cf 4 2 2 1 Mancini lf-1b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 5 1 2 1 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 3 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 1 0 Wynns ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 4 1 1 2 C.Davis 1b 3 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Rickard lf 1 0 1 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 1 4 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 Gentry rf 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Ptrsn 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Joseph c 2 0 0 0 E.Gnzal ss 3 1 1 0 Totals 32 0 9 0 Totals 33 8 10 8

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 Cleveland 110 600 00x—8

E_Villar (8), Gentry (2). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 3. LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mullins (5), C.Davis (10), Brantley (30), Y.Diaz (2), R.Perez (6). HR_M.Cabrera (4). SB_G.Allen (11). S_R.Perez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Ramirez L,1-5 3 7 7 7 5 2 Gilmartin 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Meisinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 3 Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cleveland Clevinger W,9-7 6 7 0 0 1 7 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 Otero 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0

Y.Ramirez pitched to 5 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Ramirez (Allen), by Miller (Joseph). WP_Ramirez 2.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:56. A_30,555 (35,225).

