The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 8, Twins 1

August 28, 2018 10:39 pm
 
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 5 2 4 0
Astdllo 3b 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 0 1 0 0
Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 3 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 3
Sano 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 2 2
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz ph-dh 1 0 0 1
Austin dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 1 1 1 M.Cbrra rf 2 1 0 0
Garver c 4 0 1 0 Guyer lf 1 0 0 0
Adranza ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0
Gomes c 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 4 1 0 2
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 37 8 14 8
Minnesota 000 000 001—1
Cleveland 002 104 01x—8

E_Astudillo (2), Sano (10). LOB_Minnesota 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mauer (20), J.Ramirez (33). HR_Cave (7). SF_J.Ramirez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson L,7-11 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 4
Moya 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3
Busenitz 1 2 1 0 0 0
Cleveland
Carrasco W,16-7 7 2-3 4 0 0 2 11
Hand 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_3:04. A_19,194 (35,225).

