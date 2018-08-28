Indians 8, Twins 1

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mauer 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 5 2 4 0 Astdllo 3b 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 3 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 3 Sano 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 2 2 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz ph-dh 1 0 0 1 Austin dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Cave cf 4 1 1 1 M.Cbrra rf 2 1 0 0 Garver c 4 0 1 0 Guyer lf 1 0 0 0 Adranza ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 4 1 0 2 Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 37 8 14 8

Minnesota 000 000 001—1 Cleveland 002 104 01x—8

E_Astudillo (2), Sano (10). LOB_Minnesota 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mauer (20), J.Ramirez (33). HR_Cave (7). SF_J.Ramirez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gibson L,7-11 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 4 Moya 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3 Busenitz 1 2 1 0 0 0 Cleveland Carrasco W,16-7 7 2-3 4 0 0 2 11 Hand 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_3:04. A_19,194 (35,225).

