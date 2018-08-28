Indians 8, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Astdllo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Sano 3b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Austin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Cbrra rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guyer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|37
|8
|14
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001—1
|Cleveland
|002
|104
|01x—8
E_Astudillo (2), Sano (10). LOB_Minnesota 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mauer (20), J.Ramirez (33). HR_Cave (7). SF_J.Ramirez (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gibson L,7-11
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Moya
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Busenitz
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,16-7
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Hand
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Otero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.
T_3:04. A_19,194 (35,225).
