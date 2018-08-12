Indians 9, White Sox 7

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 5 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 2 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 2 2 1 R.Davis pr-lf 0 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 3 2 Palka dh 4 0 0 1 Y.Diaz dh 5 1 3 2 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 LaMarre pr 0 1 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 3 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 Guyer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 K.Smith c 4 1 1 1 G.Allen cf 4 1 1 0 Engel cf 4 1 3 3 E.Gnzal 3b 5 1 1 0 Totals 39 9 14 9 Totals 37 7 9 7

Cleveland 420 000 120—9 Chicago 100 000 024—7

E_Delmonico (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 4. 3B_Engel (3). HR_M.Cabrera (2), Y.Sanchez (7), Engel (3). SB_G.Allen (8). CS_Lindor (6). SF_Gomes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco W,14-6 7 3 1 1 0 9 Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 1 Otero 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 Allen S,23-26 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Chicago Covey L,4-9 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 3 Santiago 3 2-3 4 1 0 2 5 Danish 1 3 2 2 1 1 Vieira 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Otero (Garcia). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:31. A_23,853 (40,615).

