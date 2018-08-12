Indians 9, White Sox 7

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|R.Davis pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Palka dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Diaz dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|LaMarre pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guyer pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|E.Gnzal 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|Cleveland
|420
|000
|120—9
|Chicago
|100
|000
|024—7
E_Delmonico (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 4. 3B_Engel (3). HR_M.Cabrera (2), Y.Sanchez (7), Engel (3). SB_G.Allen (8). CS_Lindor (6). SF_Gomes (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,14-6
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Cimber
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Otero
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Allen S,23-26
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Covey L,4-9
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Santiago
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Danish
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Vieira
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Otero (Garcia). WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:31. A_23,853 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.