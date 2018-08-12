Indians 9, White Sox 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 1 4 .292 Brantley lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .298 2-Davis pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .249 Kipnis 2b 4 0 3 2 1 0 .226 Diaz dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .526 Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .249 Cabrera rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .242 1-Guyer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .241 G.Allen cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Gonzalez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .302 Totals 39 9 14 9 6 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Delmonico lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .221 Sanchez 3b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .241 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Palka dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .232 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 3-LaMarre pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .265 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242 Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .291 Engel cf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .224 Totals 37 7 9 7 0 13

Cleveland 420 000 120—9 14 0 Chicago 100 000 024—7 9 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 8th. 3-ran for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Delmonico (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 4. 3B_Engel (3). HR_Cabrera (2), off Covey; Engel (3), off Cimber; Sanchez (7), off Cimber. RBIs_Kipnis 2 (47), Diaz 2 (4), Alonso (67), Cabrera 3 (15), Gomes (36), Sanchez (44), Palka (47), Anderson (48), Smith (11), Engel 3 (23). SB_G.Allen (8). CS_Lindor (6). SF_Gomes.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Alonso, Gomes 2, Gonzalez); Chicago 3 (Delmonico, Sanchez, Garcia). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 13; Chicago 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Palka.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 14-6 7 3 1 1 0 9 90 3.56 Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 3.69 Otero 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 18 5.74 C.Allen, S, 23-26 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.22 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey, L, 4-9 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 3 80 6.06 Santiago 3 2-3 4 1 0 2 5 73 5.01 Danish 1 3 2 2 1 1 37 7.11 Vieira 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_C.Allen 2-2, Santiago 1-0, Danish 1-1, Vieira 2-0. HBP_Otero (Garcia). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:31. A_23,853 (40,615).

