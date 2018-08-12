Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 9, White Sox 7

August 12, 2018 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 1 4 .292
Brantley lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .298
2-Davis pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .249
Kipnis 2b 4 0 3 2 1 0 .226
Diaz dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .526
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .249
Cabrera rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .242
1-Guyer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Gomes c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .241
G.Allen cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Gonzalez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .302
Totals 39 9 14 9 6 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Delmonico lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .221
Sanchez 3b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .241
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Palka dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .232
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
3-LaMarre pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .265
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220
Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242
Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .291
Engel cf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .224
Totals 37 7 9 7 0 13
Cleveland 420 000 120—9 14 0
Chicago 100 000 024—7 9 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 8th. 3-ran for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Delmonico (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 4. 3B_Engel (3). HR_Cabrera (2), off Covey; Engel (3), off Cimber; Sanchez (7), off Cimber. RBIs_Kipnis 2 (47), Diaz 2 (4), Alonso (67), Cabrera 3 (15), Gomes (36), Sanchez (44), Palka (47), Anderson (48), Smith (11), Engel 3 (23). SB_G.Allen (8). CS_Lindor (6). SF_Gomes.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Alonso, Gomes 2, Gonzalez); Chicago 3 (Delmonico, Sanchez, Garcia). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 13; Chicago 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Alonso, Palka.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 14-6 7 3 1 1 0 9 90 3.56
Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 3.69
Otero 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 18 5.74
C.Allen, S, 23-26 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.22
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey, L, 4-9 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 3 80 6.06
Santiago 3 2-3 4 1 0 2 5 73 5.01
Danish 1 3 2 2 1 1 37 7.11
Vieira 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_C.Allen 2-2, Santiago 1-0, Danish 1-1, Vieira 2-0. HBP_Otero (Garcia). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:31. A_23,853 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington