Indians 9, White Sox 7

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.292
|Brantley lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|2-Davis pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.226
|Diaz dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.526
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|1-Guyer pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Gonzalez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|6
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Delmonico lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Sanchez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Palka dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|3-LaMarre pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|0
|13
|Cleveland
|420
|000
|120—9
|14
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|024—7
|9
|1
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 8th. 3-ran for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Delmonico (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 4. 3B_Engel (3). HR_Cabrera (2), off Covey; Engel (3), off Cimber; Sanchez (7), off Cimber. RBIs_Kipnis 2 (47), Diaz 2 (4), Alonso (67), Cabrera 3 (15), Gomes (36), Sanchez (44), Palka (47), Anderson (48), Smith (11), Engel 3 (23). SB_G.Allen (8). CS_Lindor (6). SF_Gomes.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Alonso, Gomes 2, Gonzalez); Chicago 3 (Delmonico, Sanchez, Garcia). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 13; Chicago 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Palka.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 14-6
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|90
|3.56
|Cimber
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.69
|Otero
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|18
|5.74
|C.Allen, S, 23-26
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.22
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey, L, 4-9
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|80
|6.06
|Santiago
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|73
|5.01
|Danish
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|7.11
|Vieira
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored_C.Allen 2-2, Santiago 1-0, Danish 1-1, Vieira 2-0. HBP_Otero (Garcia). WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:31. A_23,853 (40,615).
