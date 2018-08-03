Listen Live Sports

Indians activate Miller from DL, designated McAllister

August 3, 2018 2:56 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrew Miller has been activated by the Cleveland Indians after missing two months because of inflammation in his right knee.

Right-hander Zach McAllister was designated for assignment Friday. The Indians also announced outfielder Tyler Naquin underwent right hip surgery on Thursday and is expected to resume baseball activities in 6 to 10 weeks.

Miller, who was on the 60-day disabled list, has been out since May 26. The left-hander also missed time this season with a strained left hamstring.

Miller, a key part of Cleveland’s bullpen since being acquired in 2016, is 1-3 with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 14 appearances.

McAllister, who has spent parts of the last eight seasons with the Indians, was 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 41 appearances.

Naquin batted .264 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 61 games.

