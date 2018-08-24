IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Lineup

|Friday’s qualifying; race Saturday
|At Gateway Motorsports Park
|Madison, Ill.
(With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver and engine. Field set by entrant points after qualifications were rained out).
1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda
2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda
3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet
4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet
5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda
6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet
7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda
8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda
9. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda
10. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda
11. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet
12. (10) Ed Jones, Honda
13. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda
14. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet
15. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet
16. (26) Zach Veach, Honda
17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet
18. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet
19. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet
20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet
21. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda
