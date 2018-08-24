Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Lineup

August 24, 2018 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday’s qualifying; race Saturday
At Gateway Motorsports Park
Madison, Ill.

(With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver and engine. Field set by entrant points after qualifications were rained out).

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda

3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet

4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda

6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda

8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda

9. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda

10. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda

11. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet

12. (10) Ed Jones, Honda

13. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda

14. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet

15. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet

16. (26) Zach Veach, Honda

17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet

18. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet

19. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet

20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet

21. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American