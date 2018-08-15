IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Josef Newgarden)

April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (Alexander Rossi)

April 23 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)

Advertisement

May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)

June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Scott Dixon)

June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)

June 9 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon)

June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Josef Newgarden)

July 8 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa (James Hinchcliffe)

July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)

July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Alexander Rossi)

Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.

Points Leaders Through July 29

1. Scott Dixon, 494.

2. Alexander Rossi, 448.

3. Josef Newgarden, 434.

4. Will Power, 407.

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 399.

6. Robert Wickens, 380.

7. Simon Pagenaud, 344.

8. Graham Rahal, 335.

9. James Hinchcliffe, 328.

10. Sebastien Bourdais, 293.

11. Marco Andretti, 285.

12. Takuma Sato, 258.

13. Ed Jones, 255.

14. Spencer Pigot, 239.

15. Tony Kanaan, 227.

16. Charlie Kimball, 212.

17. Zach Veach, 211.

18. Matheus Leist, 182.

19. Max Chilton, 162.

20. Gabby Chaves, 158.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.