Investigators to give Ohio St report on Meyer next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says factfinders investigating coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant will deliver a report to university leaders sometime next week.

The school announced Friday that the investigation will wrap up on Sunday as planned, and a report will be delivered to the six-person group appointed by trustees to coordinate the probe.

The report will then be shared with trustees in a still-unscheduled executive meeting next week.

Meyer has been on paid leave since Aug. 1, when Ohio State began investigating the superstar coach’s handling of 2015 abuse allegations leveled by the ex-wife of former receivers coach Zach Smith.

Advertisement

Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce, was dismissed July 23 after Courtney Smith was granted a domestic-protection order.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.