Jaguars-Buccaneers Stats

Jacksonville 3 0 19 3—25 Tampa Bay 0 10 0 0—10 First Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 51, :52.

Second Quarter

TB_Watson 2 pass from Griffin (Catanzaro kick), 9:25.

TB_FG Catanzaro 31, 3:44.

Third Quarter

Jac_Cook 3 run (pass failed), 9:46.

Jac_Phillips 26 fumble return, 8:13.

Jac_Cook 1 run (Lambo kick), :10.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 40, 10:29.

A_44,254.

___

Jac TB First downs 19 23 Total Net Yards 345 302 Rushes-yards 36-151 27-109 Passing 194 193 Punt Returns 3-17 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-33 5-120 Interceptions Ret. 1-28 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 15-28-0 21-37-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 3-22 Punts 4-40.8 3-43.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 9-85 1-5 Time of Possession 31:01 28:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Wilds 17-88, Cook 16-51, T.Lee 3-12. Tampa Bay, S.Wilson 7-44, Ogunbowale 5-29, B.Wilson 1-21, Redding 3-6, A.Allen 1-5, R.Jones 10-4.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Kessler 4-6-0-32, T.Lee 11-22-0-164. Tampa Bay, Griffin 17-27-0-151, A.Allen 4-10-1-64.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Crockett 3-76, Lazard 3-41, Smelter 2-21, Wynn 2-12, D.Miller 1-17, Goolsby 1-14, Koyack 1-6, Orndoff 1-5, Cook 1-4. Tampa Bay, Reedy 5-56, B.Wilson 5-51, S.Wilson 2-24, Watson 2-11, Philips 1-28, Auclair 1-12, Dye 1-11, A.Johnson 1-8, Hudson 1-8, Ogunbowale 1-3, Cross 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

