Japan forward Muto joins Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Forward Yoshinuro Muto has joined Newcastle after being granted a work permit, becoming the first Japanese player for the English Premier League club.

Newcastle announced the arrival of Muto on Thursday on a four-year deal from German team Mainz. No financial details were disclosed.

Muto has played 25 times for Japan and featured in one game at the recent World Cup, the 1-0 loss to Poland.

Newcastle moved to add another option to its forward line after selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham this week.

Advertisement

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says, “We were following him for quite a while. Hopefully he can bring us his energy and work-rate and help the team to improve.”?

Goalkeeper Martin Dubrvaka, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, and defender Fabian Schar have also joined on a permanent basis this offseason, with left winger Kenedy joining from Chelsea for a second spell on loan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.