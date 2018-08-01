Listen Live Sports

Jets linebacker pleads guilty to drunken driving in crash

August 1, 2018 7:54 pm
 
WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue has pleaded guilty to DWI charges in connection with a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel.

Donahue entered the plea Wednesday in Weehawken Municipal Court. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed. Donahue also will have to drive with an ignition interlock device for a year after his license is reinstated.

Police say Donahue was drunk when he drove the wrong way in the tunnel on Feb. 26 and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four of the 15 people on board. It was his second DUI.

The 25-year-old checked into rehab earlier this year.

Donahue was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets last year and played in four games before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

