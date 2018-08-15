Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets place backup OT Ijalana on IR, sign OL Gradkowski

August 15, 2018 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have placed backup offensive tackle Ben Ijalana on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Gino Gradkowski.

The Jets announced the moves Wednesday.

Ijalana was injured this week during a joint practice with the Washington Redskins in Richmond, Virginia. He was entering his eighth NFL season and sixth with the Jets. Ijalana has appeared in 34 career games and made 13 starts, all in 2016.

Gradkowski, younger brother of former NFL player Bruce Gradkowski, spent the last two seasons with the Panthers — but both were cut short by injuries. He was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore out of Delaware in 2012 and spent three seasons with the Ravens. Gradkowski also has spent time with Denver and Atlanta.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington