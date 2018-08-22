Listen Live Sports

Johnny Manziel remains sidelined because of concussion

August 22, 2018
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel missed another practice Wednesday and will almost certainly miss his second game in a row for the Montreal Alouettes because of a concussion.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was placed in concussion protocol last week, days after being hit hard at the goal line Aug. 11 in a loss at Ottawa. Montreal (1-8) has a walkthrough Thursday before hosting the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

Antonio Pipkin took first-team reps Wednesday and is expected to start.

Alouettes coach Mike Sherman expressed hope that Manziel could return to the field Thursday.

“He’s doing better every day,” Sherman said. “I texted him last night (and) he said he felt great. Every day, there’s an improvement. Hopefully, tomorrow there’s significant improvement and we go from there.”

Sherman insisted he wasn’t hiding any information.

“I know you guys think I’m being Belichickian on this thing, but I’m just telling you what I know,” he said, referencing Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “They tell me he’s out. I’m not a doctor.”

