The Associated Press
 
Jones hits late 3s, Sun beat Liberty 92-77

August 1, 2018 9:00 pm
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points while Courtney Williams added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 92-77 on Wednesday night.

Layshia Clarendon beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut’s lead to 64-58. The Sun opened up a double-digit lead early in the fourth and Jones made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for an 85-68 advantage.

Chiney Ogwumike added 12 points for Connecticut (15-12), which won its third straight game. Jones, who came off the bench, was 7 of 13 from the field for her second straight 20-plus game.

Jones scored seven points during a 12-3 run to help put Connecticut ahead 35-26.

Sugar Rodgers scored 16 points for New York (7-19). Amanda Zahui B. and Brittany Boyd each had 14 points and Tina Charles added 12.

New York opened the second half on a 10-0 run for a 49-48 lead.

