The Associated Press
 
Jones scores 27, Sun hand Wings 9th straight loss

August 14, 2018 9:31 pm
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 96-76 on Tuesday night to spoil the head-coaching debut of Taj McWilliams-Franklin.

McWilliams-Franklin was named interim coach on Sunday after Fred Williams was fired.

Connecticut (19-13) has won seven of eight, and it is fourth in the playoff standings.

Chiney Ogwumike added 13 points for the Sun and Morgan Tuck had 12. Jones was 4 of 6 from 3-point range in her second straight double-double.

Jones scored 16 points in the first half to help Connecticut build a 50-38 lead. The Sun’s reserves had 44 points at intermission.

Allisha Gray scored 18 points for Dallas (14-18), and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points and eight assists. The Wings have lost nine straight games, jeopardizing a playoff spot that once seemed secure.

Elizabeth Cambage returned after missing two games due to a neck injury and scored 15 points for Dallas. Glory Johnson departed with 1:12 left in the first quarter and did not return.

