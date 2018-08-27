Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kentucky names JUCO transfer Wilson as starting quarterback

August 27, 2018 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has named Terry Wilson to start the season opener at quarterback against Central Michigan, with sophomore Gunnar Hoak as the backup.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wilson redshirted at Oregon in 2016 before transferring to Garden City (Kansas) Community College and passing for 2,133 of his 2,651 yards and 26 of 31 touchdowns. He enrolled at Kentucky in January and showed promise in spring drills along with Hoak, with coach Mark Stoops saying last week that the competition between them was “very close” as he mulled who would start on Saturday.

Kentucky’s depth chart released Monday also lists redshirt freshman Naasir Watkins or sophomore transfer E.J. Price as the starting left tackle in place of Landon Young, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Friday’s practice.

___

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@APTop25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast