King wins 4th Vuelta stage, Kwiatkowski keeps red jersey

August 28, 2018 1:23 pm
 
ALFACAR, Spain (AP) — Benjamin King of the United States dominated the final climb to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with overall leader Michael Kwiatkowski keeping the red jersey despite losing time.

King was in control through the final meters of the 161.4-kilometer (100.3-mile) stage, comfortably securing the victory and becoming the first American to win a Vuelta stage since Chris Horner in 2013.

“I didn’t start believing until the last kilometer,” King said. “I’m still in shock. I set winning a Grand Tour stage as a goal for myself. I’ve worked so hard for this.”

Nikita Stalnov crossed the line two seconds behind King, and Pierre Rolland was third, 13 seconds behind the winner.

Kwiatkowski, leading Team Sky in the absence of 2017 Vuelta champion Chris Froome, had his 14-second lead cut in half, with Emanuel Buchmann moving to second place after a ninth-place finish on Tuesday.

Simon Yates, who was eighth on Tuesday, jumped to third overall, 10 seconds off the lead, while local favorite Alejandro Valverde dropped from second to fourth, 12 seconds off the pace.

Wednesday’s fifth stage will take riders back to the coast through a mountainous route of nearly 190 kilometers (120 miles) from Granada to the municipality of Roquetas de Mar.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

