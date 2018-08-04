Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Klizan wins 6th ATP title in 6 finals in Kitzbuehel

August 4, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Martin Klizan of Slovakia won his sixth ATP title in six finals when he beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 6-2 at the Generali Open on Saturday.

The second all-qualifier final on the tour since 1990 was wrapped up in 68 minutes.

“My performance was the best of the tournament,” Klizan said. “There was pressure for both of us. I played a very solid game.”

Klizan knocked out two seeds, including top seed and home favorite Dominic Thiem in the second round, to reach his first final in two years.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

“Sometimes in the finals I was lucky, sometimes it was hard work, and sometimes I was better on court. You never know what is going to happen,” Klizan said. “I am just happy to have that kind of statistic, winning six titles from six finals. In doubles, I have four titles from four finals. I am very proud.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington