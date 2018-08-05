Listen Live Sports

Kreilach scores twice, Real Salt Lake beats Fire 2-1

August 5, 2018 12:07 am
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat Chicago 2-1 on Saturday night for the Fire’s sixth consecutive loss.

Kreilach cut inside the defender on his run to finish Joao Plata’s cross from close range, capping the scoring for RSL (10-9-4) in the 75th minute. Kreilach opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a header on Jefferson Savarino’s cross.

Bastian Schweinsteiger hammered a shot from 30 yards out to tie it at 1 in the 48th minute for the Fire (6-13-5).

