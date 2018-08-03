Listen Live Sports

LAFC gets defender Danilo Silva on loan from Internacional

August 3, 2018 2:16 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has acquired Brazilian defender Danilo Silva on a five-month loan from Internacional.

LAFC acquired the MLS rights to the 31-year-old Silva on Friday by sending a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the New York Red Bulls.

Silva made five MLS appearances in 2005 with MetroStars under current LAFC coach Bob Bradley before moving back to Brazil. He spent seven seasons with Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine before returning to Internacional last year.

Silva appeared in Champions League matches and won two Ukrainian League titles with Kiev.

His arrival will bolster the back line of LAFC (10-5-6), which has climbed into second in the Western Conference standings in its impressive debut season.

LAFC lost starting midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye for the season with a broken ankle last week.

