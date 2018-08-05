Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Late strike by Lins lifts FC Tokyo past Kobe in J-League

August 5, 2018 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Brazilian Lins scored in the 90th minute on Sunday as FC Tokyo beat Vissel Kobe 1-0 to move within five points of leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J-League.

Lins’ right-foot shot from eight meters gave the hosts their second straight win after the World Cup break.

Sanfrecce, which has 45 points, conceded a 92nd-minute own-goal in a 2-2 draw at home to Shonan Bellmare.

In other matches, Kashiwa Reysol snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Consadole Sapporo.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Reysol playmaker Ataru Esaka scored the winner in the 68th minute after Consadole striker Jay Bothroyd had canceled out Yusuke Segawa’s opener.

Kawasaki Frontale is four points behind FC Tokyo after a 2-0 win over Yokohama F Marinos.

Brazilian forward Jo scored a second-half hat-trick as Nagoya Grampus rallied to beat visiting Gamba Osaka 3-2, while Daigo Nishi scored in injury time to give Kashima Antlers a 1-0 win at home to Shimizu S-Pulse.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington