LEADING OFF: Mets-Phils in Little League game, Urena starts

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:

BIG-N-LITTLE

Todd Frazier, Michael Conforto and Scott Kingery will be back in familiar territory when the Mets and Phillies play under the lights in the Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game will be held at Bowman Field, which seats about 2,500 fans as the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters, a Philadelphia affiliate in the Class A New York-Penn League. Nearby is the field where Frazier, Conforto and Kingery all played in the Little League World Series.

GONNA START SOMETHING?

Jose Urena is set to start for the Marlins vs. Washington at Nationals Park. Urena’s previous outing lasted only one pitch — he hit dynamic rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with a fastball, setting off a bench-clearing incident in Atlanta, and was ejected. Major League Baseball suspended Urena six games, but the right-hander has appealed and can continue to play. There’s speculation Urena will drop his appeal after this game, meaning he would miss the Marlins’ series next weekend at home against the Braves.

MISS YOU

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment for Triple-A Fresno in a game at Tacoma. The reigning AL MVP has been out since July 25 with knee trouble — Houston hopes he can rejoin the club next week in Seattle.

Minus Altuve, the World Series champs have dropped 12 of 19 and lost their six-game lead in the AL West. Oakland has tied the Astros atop the division and will try for a sweep at the Coliseum when Sean Manaea (11-8, 3.44 ERA) starts against Justin Verlander (11-8, 2.52 ERA).

HIYA

Yankees lefty J.A. Happ starts against Toronto, the team that traded him late last month. The 35-year-old Happ (13-6, 3.86 ERA) has won all three of his starts for New York. Ryan Borucki (2-2, 3.29) pitches for the visiting Blue Jays.

AVAILABLE

Royals reliever Blaine Boyer has cleared waivers and is a free agent. The 37-year-old right-hander had a 12.05 ERA in 21 games when he was released. He also was 2-1 with one save, making him the only pitcher on the Kansas City staff with a win-loss record over .500.

